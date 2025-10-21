Why Liverpool will not face Premier League punishment despite rule breach during Manchester United clash

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly braced for formal contact from the Premier League after allegedly committing multiple breaches of the competition’s multi-ball system during their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

A report in the Daily Mail claims the Reds violated the protocol in a desperate bid to speed up play and chase a late equaliser at Anfield.

Liverpool braced for Premier League warning after rule breach

The multi-ball system, introduced to reduce timewasting, mandates that spare balls must be placed on cones around the pitch, and ball attendants are explicitly prohibited from handing them directly to players.

However, on several occasions in the final minutes following Harry Maguire’s 84th-minute winner, ball boys and girls were allegedly seen throwing balls to Liverpool players.

Adding to the breach, manager Arne Slot himself was also seen handing a ball to one of his players near the 90th minute.

As per the report, while the breaches raised eyebrows among the travelling Manchester United delegation, the Reds Devils did not lodge a formal complaint.

Unlike Aston Villa, who were fined £125,000 and banned from using the system for similar breaches last season, Liverpool are expected to get away with just a warning to adhere to the rules going forward.

This is because Villa were charged for multiple and sustained violations. Given that this was Liverpool’s first breach, they have been let off with a slap on the wrist.

Liverpool criticised after fourth defeat in a row

The drop in form from the Premier League champions has been remarkable. A lot happened over the summer which will have affected the team’s performances.

The tragic death of teammate Diogo Jota will have certainly played a role in the performances of some of the players.

Another factor is that major squad reshuffle with quite a few first-team players leaving the club, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

The new players who have come in are all world-class players but they haven’t quite clicked yet.

The Arne Slot side which garnered so much praise from fans and pundits is now starting to attract heavy criticism.

After the defeat to United, Jamie Redknapp was one of the pundits who did not hold back of his criticism.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“It could’ve gone either way, but it just had that feeling today, even when he (Arne Slot) made his substitutions, there was always an air of desperation.

“There was never any calmness in the game … even when they equalised, the way that they handled it after that … it’s chaotic.

“I never felt they had that calmness. It’s a blow, four losses on the spin, I don’t think anybody would have foreseen that happening.

“All the players who have come in, when you looked at them on paper, you thought ‘wow, what great signings’, but right now, there are more questions than answers about them.”