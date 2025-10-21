A general view of the Kop End as fans of Liverpool wave flags and banners. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the coming months, and they are preparing an offer to get the deal done.

According to Fichajes, they are preparing a massive offer of around £69 million to sign the 22-year-old midfielder. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The French international is highly rated across Europe, and he has been labelled as a “spectacular” player by Carlo Ancelotti in the past. He has the potential to develop into a world-class player, and he could be an asset for Liverpool.

Liverpool could use Eduardo Camavinga

They need more control, composure and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the French International would be the ideal acquisition. He is young enough to improve further, and he could be a key player for the Premier League outfit.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are prepared to sanction his departure. They are lacking in depth in the middle of the park, and they would need to bring in a quality alternative before letting the international leave. He has struggled for regular game time at the Spanish club, and Camavinga could be tempted to move to the Premier League. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Camavinga could excel in English football

There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football. The opportunity to move to Liverpool could be exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently.

£69 million is a substantial amount of money for the 22-year-old, and the Spanish outfit could be tempted to sell if the offer is presented.