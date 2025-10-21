Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

According to transfer insider Indy Kaila, the Spanish outfit is keen on the 26-year-old South American, and Liverpool would be prepared to sell him for the right price.

A January move cannot be ruled out, but a summer move seems more likely. Liverpool will not want to lose a key player like him in the middle of the season. They have started the season poorly, and they will need their key players to stay so that they can bounce back strongly. Mac Allister has been hailed as “absolutely magnificent” in the past.

Alexis Mac Allister could be sold

Meanwhile, they have already set a valuation for the 2022 World Cup winner, and they will be prepared to sell him if the asking price is met. Liverpool have already put replacement plans in place, and they want to sign an elite defensive midfielder.

Liverpool have quality central midfielders like Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai at their disposal. However, they are lacking a specialist defensive midfielder who can protect the back four and break up opposition attacking moves.

Gravenberch has been deployed in that role, but the Netherlands International thrives in an advanced position. Using him as the defensive midfielder limits his best qualities, and Liverpool must look to bring in a midfield destroyer so that they can unleash the Dutchman properly.

New challenge for Mac Allister?

Meanwhile, Mac Allister has proven himself in the Premier League with Brighton and Liverpool. He has won the league title, and he might feel that this is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. The move to Real Madrid will be hard to turn down. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and he could look to test himself in Spain. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.