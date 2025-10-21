Arne Slots reacts during a game (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch picked up an injury during the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Netherlands International has been one of the best players at the club, and his injury layoff will be a huge blow for Liverpool. They are already struggling, and they have lost four matches in a row.

Losing their best midfielder will only weaken them further. It will be interesting to see if the midfielder can return to action quickly. Liverpool will certainly hope that the damage is not significant.

Ryan Gravenberch is out with an ankle injury

According to a social media post by Physio Scout, Gravenberch could return to action quickly if it is a lateral grade 1 sprain. However, the image of his injury suggests that there could be ligament damage. In that case, he could miss over six weeks.

Liverpool will be sweating over Gravenberch injury

Liverpool are yet to determine the true extent of damage, and manager Arne Slot is waiting to find out for how long he will be without his key midfielder. It has been a disappointing few weeks for Liverpool, and they will certainly hope for some luck on the injury front.

Liverpool are already lacking in quality and depth in the middle of the park, and losing the Netherlands international could prove to be a catastrophic situation for them. They should have signed a quality defensive midfielder during the summer transfer window, and a serious injury blow could leave them in a pickle now.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Liverpool spent a lot of money during the summer transfer window, and very few would have expected to be in the situation right now. They are completely devoid a form and confidence. Losing a key player to injury at this stage will only worsen the situation.