Liverpool could move for Michael Olise (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are very interested in signing the Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise during the summer transfer window.

They are looking at the French international as a potential replacement for Mohammed Salah. The French International has been exceptional since joining the German champions, and he has contributed 35 goals last season.

Michael Olise would be a superb signing

He has played in the Premier League before with Crystal Palace, and he could make an instant impact at Liverpool. However, reliable German journalist Christian Falk has now confirmed that the player does not have a release clause in his contract, and the German champions are likely to demand a ridiculous amount of money for him.

As per CFBayern, Liverpool have a strong interest in the player.

The development will come as a huge blow for Liverpool and any other club looking to sign the player. The German champions are uninterested in selling the French international, and it will be very difficult for Liverpool to convince them.

Can Liverpool convince Bayern?

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League champions decide to test their resolve with a premium offer in the coming months. They have shown that they are not afraid to spend big money on players they value highly. They have the resources to spend big money on the French attacker.

Liverpool need to improve their squad, and signing the 23-year-old attacker would be a wise decision. Salah is showing signs of decline, and they will need to replace him soon. On the other hand, Olise is entering the peak of his career, and he could be an elite prospect for the Premier League side.

The opportunity to return to England could be exciting for the French attacker as well. On top of that, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently. The opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for him.