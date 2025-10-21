Liverpool eyeing moves ahead of January. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to improve the attacking unit with the signing of Antoine Semenyo during the January transfer window.

The player is reportedly a target for Manchester United, as per INews. The 25-year-old has been exceptional in the Premier League this season, with six goals in the league already.

He has shown that he’s capable of competing at the highest level and playing for the biggest clubs in the country. Liverpool need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the African would be an excellent addition.

Antoine Semenyo would improve Liverpool

He is well settled in the Premier League. He could make an instant impact. Liverpool have missed someone who can carry the ball forward and beat defenders in a one-versus-one situation. They are yet to replace Luis Diaz properly, and Cody Gakpo has not been able to live up to the expectations on the left flank.

The Bournemouth attacker would be an upgrade on the Netherlands international. In addition to that, Mohammed Salah has not been able to perform at the desired level either. Liverpool are growing concerned regarding his form, and they are looking to add more flair and unpredictability to the attacking unit.

The 25-year-old has a mystery release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can trigger it in January. The opportunity to join the defending champions will be quite exciting for the player, and it would be a huge step up in his career. Semenyo is likely to cost a lot.

Man United keen on Semenyo

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keeping tabs on him as well. It will be interesting to see if they decide to steal a march on their rivals and make their move for the African in January. They have recently signed a couple of wide players, and investing in Semenyo in January might be unlikely.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.