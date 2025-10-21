Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Endrick.

The 19-year-old Brazilian needs to play regularly, and he has not been able to hold down a starting spot at the Spanish club. According to a report from TEAMtalk, his representatives are looking to facilitate a move in January on loan so that he can play more often.

Endrick is a man in demand

Five Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, are interested in securing his signature. Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle and Brighton are keen on the player as well.

He is a promising young player with a bright future, and he has all the tools to develop into a world-class attacker. However, sitting on the bench at Real Madrid will be detrimental to his growth. He will want to be a part of the Brazilian squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, and he needs to play regularly. The move to the Premier League could be ideal for him during the second half of the season.

He is not an indispensable asset for the Spanish club, and it is fair to assume that they will not stand in his way if there is an opportunity to send him out on loan. Heading to the Premier League would be ideal for him, and it could be crucial for his development. Real Madrid value the player highly, and they should focus on his development for now.

Can Man United sign Endrick?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. They could use more depth in the attacking unit, and Endrick could partner with Benjamin Sesko in the attack. Joshua Zirkzee has struggled for opportunities at Old Trafford, and he could be on the move in January.

If Endrick manages to adapt to English football quickly, he will add goals and flair in the final third.