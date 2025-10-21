A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP.

The 21-year-old central defender is highly rated across Europe, and Ruben Amorim has requested that the Manchester United hierarchy sign the player. The Premier League side is now preparing an offer of around €50 million to get the deal done, as per Fichajes.

Ousmane Diomande would be a superb addition

The Ivorian has been linked with a move to Liverpool as well. There is no doubt that he would be a quality long-term acquisition for the club. Manchester United need a quality long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and the African could prove to be the perfect alternative.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. Amorim knows the player from Sporting CP. He could help the 21-year-old fulfil his potential. Regular football in England could help him develop further.

It will be interesting to see if the Portuguese club is willing to sanction his departure for €50 million. The young defender has the potential to justify the investment in future.

Man United need to improve

Manchester United have shown improvement in recent weeks, and they will look to build on it. Adding quality players in January could help them finish the season strongly. They will look to get back into the UEFA Champions League. Improving defensively could prove to be a wise decision.

Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to grooming young players. The young defender will hope to fulfil his potential with them. It will be interesting to see if the transfer goes through in the coming weeks.

Diomande has the physicality to thrive in English football, and he will look to make an instant impact at Manchester United.