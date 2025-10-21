Pundit claims Farke is being forced to start Leeds player against his wishes

Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Leeds United defender Aidy White has questioned whether Daniel Farke truly views Brenden Aaronson as a starter right now, reigniting debate over the American’s role at Elland Road.

Aaronson’s high-energy style and press-first instincts made him an instant fan favourite when he first arrived in England, but as Farke continues to refine his side’s balance between control and counter-pressing, the 24-year-old has come into question.

The player has lost his form and has received criticism from the fans recently for his performances.

The Whites lost 2-0 against Burnley at the weekend and it raised questions about their attacking and finishing quality.

Leeds United have struggled to score goals

Despite making a number of chances, Farke’s side failed to finish their chances.

White has questioned whether the Leeds manager has confidence in Aaronson as the newly promoted Premier League side deals with injury issues.

Aidy White told BBC Radio Leeds:

“I don’t feel he necessarily wants to play Aaronson and Harrison,” White said.

Presenter Jonny Buchan replied: “I don’t know, he defends Aaronson a lot, and he’s had options to play other players out there.

“And he’s defended Aaronson.” White continued: “But is that because he feels Dan James is his first choice and he’s been injured, and he’s not really got going? His hand has been forced,” he added.

Farke is currently dealing with injury issues in his squad

It remains to be seen whether Farke will start with Aaronson in Leeds United’s next match against West Ham United.

The Hammers are struggling at the moment and it is the best time to play them. Farke’s team have the opportunity to get three points against West Ham.

With Farke waiting on the fitness updates of other attackers, at this point, he has no option but to show faith in Aaronson.

