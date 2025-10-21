Real Madrid lineup £30m January bid for Crystal Palace star

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a January move for Marc Guéhi, as speculation around the Crystal Palace defender’s future intensifies.

The England international is entering the final months of his contract at Selhurst Park, and with talks over a new deal now off the table, several European giants are circling.

Guéhi’s situation has become one of the most closely watched transfer sagas ahead of the winter window, with clubs keen to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding his next move.

The centre-back has been a key figure for Crystal Palace since his arrival from Chelsea in 2021, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent and composed defenders.

Marc Guehi is expected to leave Crystal Palace in 2026

However, his time in South London appears to be nearing its end. Last week, manager Oliver Glasner confirmed that Guéhi will not be signing a new contract, paving the way for an exit either in January or as a free agent next summer.

This development has alerted several top clubs across Europe. Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain are all monitoring the situation closely, while Premier League rivals Liverpool made a late attempt to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Now, Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race and could look to move quickly to secure his signature before the season ends.

According to Spanish outlet Real Madrid Confidencial, the La Liga giants are ready to offer around £30 million in January to bring Guéhi to the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid are interested in the England international

While the defender will be available for free at the end of the season, Madrid see an opportunity to land a long-term defensive asset at a cut-price fee before competition intensifies.

The Spanish giants are keen to strengthen their backline amid ongoing concerns over injuries and squad depth, and Guéhi’s age, versatility, and Premier League experience make him an ideal target.

Selling in January could make financial sense for Palace. Rather than risk losing a valuable player for nothing in the summer, they could recoup a significant fee mid-season while also having time to seek a replacement.

However, any deal will depend on whether Palace’s valuation is met and if Guéhi is open to a mid-season move.

