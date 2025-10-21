Real Madrid star’s potential exit would make them step up interest in Liverpool ace

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The situation begins at Real Madrid, where uncertainty looms over the futures of two key figures in their defensive unit.

David Alaba is yet to make a final decision about his future, but the latest indications suggest that he could leave the Santiago Bernabéu at the end of the season.

If Alaba does depart, it would mark the end of an era for the Austrian international, who has been a vital part of Madrid’s recent success since joining from Bayern Munich.

Complicating matters further, Saudi Pro League clubs are closely monitoring the situation of Antonio Rüdiger. Despite Madrid offering the German international a new deal that would run until 2028, his future remains uncertain.

Real Madrid could target move for Ibrahima Konate

If Rüdiger decides to accept a lucrative offer from the Middle East, Los Blancos could be forced into the market for a top-level replacement.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté has emerged as a leading candidate to fill the void should either Alaba or Rüdiger leave, according to Sky Sports Deutschland.

The Frenchman is being watched closely by Real Madrid and they are expected to make a move next year. With the centre-back not signing a new deal at Anfield, Madrid are looking to get him for free, just like they managed to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this year.

If Liverpool were to lose Konaté, they are likely to turn to Crystal Palace star Marc Guéhi as his replacement. The England international was close to joining the Reds in the summer but his move collapsed at the last moment, despite the player completing a medical.

Guéhi could be a defender in demand next year

Guéhi is attracting interest from several top clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Dayot Upamecano’s future at Bayern Munich also remains uncertain. Although the Bundesliga champions are keen to extend his contract until 2030, the French centre-back could still move if a suitable offer arrives.

It makes the centre-back market more complicated with some of the top clubs looking to make their move next year.

Konaté, Guéhi, and Upamecano all find themselves at the centre of speculation and clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have some big decisions to make.

