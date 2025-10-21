Report: Chelsea ready to make £87m move for striker who has eight goals this season

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea are once again preparing to flex their financial muscle in the transfer market, with reports in Portugal suggesting that the Premier League club are readying a blockbuster offer for one of Europe’s brightest young forwards.

According to Fichajes, the Blues are planning a bid worth £87 million for FC Porto striker Samu Agehowa next summer as part of their long-term plan to rebuild their attack and secure a prolific goal scorer for the future.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has quickly established himself as one of the hottest properties in European football, and his continued rise is drawing serious attention from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were interested in Samu Aghehowa in 2024

Agehowa’s name has been on Chelsea’s radar for quite some time. The London club came close to landing the talented forward in the summer of 2024, when he was still at Atlético Madrid, but negotiations broke down late in the window.

Instead, Porto swooped in to secure his signature, a move that has since proven to be a masterstroke.

In his debut season in Portugal, Agehowa scored an impressive 25 goals across all competitions.

This season, his form has been even more spectacular. Agehowa has already found the back of the net eight times in just nine appearances, showcasing not only his clinical finishing but also his growing maturity as a leading striker.

The Premier League side view him as the ideal centre-forward to spearhead their attack.

Despite signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in the summer transfer window, the Blues are short in attack and they are looking to add more depth in that department.

Porto have no desire to sell Aghehowa

Porto, however, are under no pressure to sell. Agehowa is tied down to a contract that runs until June 2029, meaning the Portuguese giants are in a strong position to demand a substantial transfer fee.

Chelsea’s proposed £87 million offer shows both the player’s immense potential and the fierce competition they expect to face from rival clubs.

While Porto will not part with their star asset easily, Chelsea’s willingness to spend big indicates how highly they rate Agehowa’s talent and potential.

