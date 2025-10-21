Sources: Ivan Toney makes future decision as Chelsea & Tottenham step up interest

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Ivan Toney’s name is back in the Premier League rumour mill as the January transfer window approaches, despite the English striker’s continued success in Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Since making the switch to the Middle East, the 29-year-old has maintained an impressive scoring record and quickly become one of the best forwards in the Saudi Pro League.

Toney has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 12 appearances this season.

His form, coupled with attacking injury concerns at both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, has sparked renewed speculation over a possible return to England. Yet, while interest is mounting, the reality of a transfer appears far more complicated than it seems.

Ivan Toney is performing well in Saudi Arabia

The former Brentford star has quickly adapted to life in Saudi Arabia, delivering goals and leadership for his new club. However, that same form has reignited Premier League interest, with Tottenham and Chelsea both in the market for reinforcements up front.

Both clubs are dealing with injury issues among their attacking options, and Toney’s proven track record in the Premier League makes him an attractive solution.

Despite the speculation, those close to the player insist he is happy with his current situation and is not pushing for a return.

Toney’s contract with Al Ahli runs until June 2028. Sources also indicate that while Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, who coached Toney during his time at Brentford, remains a big admirer of the striker, he is not among the club’s top transfer priorities at this stage.

Chelsea, too, are exploring short-term options but are wary of entering a complex negotiation for a player settled in Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahli have no desire to let Toney leave the club

A potential loan has been floated as a possible solution, but the likelihood of Al Ahli agreeing to such an arrangement midway through the season remains slim.

For Toney, the prospect of returning to European football is also tied to his England ambitions. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, a move back to the Premier League could boost his chances of earning a call to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

However, his current circumstances, including a lucrative contract and a comfortable lifestyle in the Middle East, present significant barriers to a January exit.

