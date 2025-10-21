Fabio Paratici has returned to Tottenham. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign the Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

He is on the list of Fabio Paratici, who has returned to Tottenham recently. The Italian is already working to improve the Tottenham team, and he has identified the 21-year-old as a target.

As per TBR, they will look to sign him over the next few months.

Spurs could use Samu Aghehowa

Tottenham need another reliable striker and the Spanish youth International will be an excellent addition for them. He has proven his quality with club and country, and he has been spectacular since joining the club.

Aghehowa has 35 goals in 54 matches since moving to Portugal. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can sign him. He would be a long-term investment for them. Even though he’s likely to cost a premium, he could justify the investment in the long run.

Can Tottenham agree on a deal for Aghehowa?

Aghehowa has a release of £87 million in his contract. Tottenham will look to negotiate a reasonable deal for him, and it will be interesting to see how Porto react. They will look to recoup as much as possible for their asset. They are fully aware that he is one of the best young attacking talents in European football right now, and they will look to make the most of the interest in him.

It will not be easy for Tottenham to secure his signature. He is likely to be on the radar of other clubs as well.

The player was very close to joining Chelsea in 2024, but he ended up moving to Porto instead. He will want to test himself in the Premier League and the opportunity to join and will be exciting for him. It remains to be seen now, the situation develops.