Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with multiple strikers, and they are keen on Ivan Toney.

The 29-year-old has done quite well for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, and Tottenham are hoping to bring him back to the Premier League. The player will cost around €60 million, and Tottenham are prepared to offer that kind of money for him.

Saudi Arabian club €40 million in order to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure for a profit. He has been outstanding for them, but €60 million is a substantial amount of money for a 29-year-old.

Spurs and Chelsea keen on Ivan Toney

Tottenham are very serious about signing him, according to a report from Fichajes. However, they are not the only Premier League club keen on the player. Chelsea are interested in bringing Toney back to the Premier League as well.

However, it would be quite surprising if Chelsea decided to make a move for the player, especially after signing Liam Delap and Joao Pedro at the start of the season. On the other hand, Tottenham need another quality striker who can share the goalscoring burden with Dominic Solanke.

Toney to reunite with Thomas Frank?

Toney has played under Thomas Frank at Brentford, and he could settle in quickly at Tottenham and make an instant impact. The opportunity to reunite with the striker will be quite exciting for the Danish manager as well. His presence at the London club could help Tottenham convince the striker to join.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Tottenham have started the season well, but they need a reliable goal scorer in order to win trophies.

Toney has been excellent in Saudi Arabia, and he has proven himself in the Premier League in the past. He could make a defining impact in the final third. Toney scored 30 goals last season.