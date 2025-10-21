100% Arsenal star delivers his best performance of the season in dominant 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Arsenal produced a sensational second-half display to secure an emphatic 4-0 victory over Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, continuing their perfect start to the Champions League campaign.

After a cagey first half, Arsenal unleashed a 13-minute attack that saw them score four goals, with the returning form of striker Viktor Gyokeres proving key to the massive win over Diego Simeone’s stubborn side.

Viktor Gyokeres shines for Arsenal with flawless performance

Gyokeres delivered a clinical and complete centre-forward performance against Atletico Madrid, the kind that earned him his high repute as one of Europe’s most in-form strikers last season.

The Swedish forward was absolutely faultless in possession, completing every single one of his nine passes (100% accuracy) and showing remarkable efficiency in front of goal with three shots, all on target, and two of them finding the back of the net.

Gyokeres wasn’t just about goals either, his work rate was immense.

Viktor Gyökeres' game by numbers vs. Atletico: 100% pass accuracy (9/9)

100% shot accuracy (3/3)

100% tackles won (1/1)

7 ground duels contested

5 ground duels won

3 clearances

3 shots

2 recoveries

2 goals His hard work tonight rewarded with goals. ???? pic.twitter.com/TehZOIxoiR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 21, 2025

He won five of his seven ground duels, made three clearances, and even chipped in defensively with two recoveries and a successful tackle.

It was perhaps his best performance in an Arsenal shirt since signing for the Gunners in the summer.

Arsenal’s incredible form continues

The comprehensive victory over a European heavyweight further solidifies Arsenal’s status as genuine title contenders this season.

The goals from Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli provided the platform for the dominant win, but it is the team’s defensive structure that has truly impressed.

The clean sheet against Atletico means the Gunners have still only conceded three goals in their last 12 matches across all competitions, a stunning record for the Premier League leaders.

Their secret weapon has been their set-pieces, orchestrated by Declan Rice, combined with a rock-solid defence, has made them a formidable force both domestically and on the European stage.

If they continue the way they are playing, this could very likely be their year at last.