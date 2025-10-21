Photo via: BBC Youtube account.

Wayne Rooney has weighed in on Manchester United’s resurgence by naming a surprise standout performer of the season so far and admitting the player has “proved me wrong.”

Speaking after United’s statement win over Liverpool, the club’s all-time leading scorer praised a summer arrival whose impact has exceeded early expectations.

Rooney has named Bryan Mbeumo as the player who has impressed him the most and admitted that he had doubts about the former Brentford attacker.

Mbeumo was instrumental in United’s win against Liverpool at Anfield, scoring an early goal to give his side the lead and the confidence that they needed in a big match.

Wayne Rooney praises Man United star Bryan Mbeumo

Speaking on his podcast with the BBC, Rooney said:

“For me he [Mbuemo] has been Manchester United’s standout player this season and he hasn’t got his rewards for his hard work and the sacrifices he’s made for the team.

“It was a great goal. I’ll be honest I was a bit sceptical when United signed him, I don’t know if he had the ability to come and play for Manchester United, but he’s proved me wrong.

“I think he’s been a great addition to the team and by far United’s best player of the season.”

Mbeumo has injected pace and innovation at United

Mbeumo has three goals and one assist for United in nine appearances this season.

The right-winger has added a fresh option on the right side of United’s attack and having invested a lot of money in him, the former Brentford attacker is expected to shine for the Red Devils this season.

His start as a United player has not been easy with the club struggling to get results this season but the win and the goal against Liverpool will give him confidence and the boost that he needs.

