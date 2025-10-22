Al-Rumayyan personally wants to bring Brazilian at Newcastle

Newcastle United FC club badge (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s transfer ambitions continue to expand beyond Europe, with the Magpies now reportedly entering the race to sign Vasco da Gama’s rising sensation, Rayan.

According to Brazilian outlet NT Vascaínos, the Premier League club, backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), are keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old attacker, who has become one of Brazil’s most exciting young prospects.

The teenager, who helped Brazil lift the South American U-20 Championship earlier this year, has been in electric form in 2025, scoring 14 goals and drawing interest from several European clubs.

Rayan has impressed some of the top clubs

Rayan’s stock has risen rapidly over the past year. A versatile forward with an instinct for goals and a flair typical of Brazilian wingers, he has become the focal point of Vasco da Gama’s attack.

Scouts across Europe have long been aware of his potential, with Barcelona having previously expressed serious interest in bringing him to Spain.

Now, it appears that Newcastle United have moved into the frame, with reports suggesting that PIF governor and club chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is personally backing the pursuit.

The Magpies already boast Brazilian stars Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton, both of whom have become fan favourites at St James’ Park.

Adding another Selecão prospect like Rayan would not only strengthen their attacking depth but also continue to build a strong Brazilian core in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle United face competition to sign the Brazilian

However, Newcastle aren’t alone in their chase. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also said to be monitoring the teenager closely.

Such growing interest from multiple Premier League clubs shows the level of excitement around Rayan’s talent and potential.

Still, Vasco da Gama are playing hardball. The Rio de Janeiro club have placed a hefty €30 million valuation on their young star and are reportedly unwilling to negotiate below that figure.

Rayan’s current contract includes a €40 million release clause, giving Vasco considerable leverage should European suitors come calling.

With stiff competition from Spurs, Aston Villa, and potentially Barcelona, the Magpies will need to act decisively if they hope to lure him to Tyneside.

