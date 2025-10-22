Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, shouts instructions to his players. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, they have received the green light from manager Ruben Amorim to sign the 25-year-old England International.

Gallagher has not been a regular starter for Atletico Madrid, and he has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. The transfer could cost a premium.

Conor Gallagher would be a superb addition

Gallagher has proven his quality in English football with Chelsea and Crystal Palace. There is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. He will add physicality, work rate and defensive cover to the side.

The hard-working midfielder could add a new dimension to the Manchester United midfield. He knows the league well, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can submit an acceptable proposal for the player in the coming weeks.

Man United move could be ideal for Gallagher

Gallagher will be eager to play regularly, and a return to the Premier League could be ideal for him. If he manages to impress with Manchester United during the second half of the season, it could help him cement his place in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The 25-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and multiple clubs have been linked with him. Manchester United should look to act quickly if they want to get the deal done. Gallagher has been hailed as a “priceless” player by Mauricio Pochettino in the past.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal across the line.