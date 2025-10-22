Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's win away to Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in the VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

The 24-year-old has done quite well in the Bundesliga, and he has impressed at the international level with the German national team as well. According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United continue to monitor his development, and they could look to make a move in future.

The player is reportedly ‘very open’ to a move at the end of the season. He could cost in excess of €50 million if the German club manages to buy out his release clause. Stiller has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Man United need someone like Angelo Stiller

Manchester United need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the German International would be an excellent addition. He is more than just a destroyer, and he will add control and composure to the side as well.

Stiller has been described as a “technically strong” midfielder by Joshua Kimmich. There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and Stiller will look to take the next step in his career at the end of the season.

Stiller could use a big move

Joining Manchester United could be ideal for Stiller. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at a higher level. Regular football in England could help him develop further as well. It remains to be seen of the situation unfolds.

Manchester United need more quality in the squad if they want to compete with elite clubs. Signing a reliable defensive midfielder like Stiller would be ideal. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.