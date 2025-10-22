“Best game in an Arsenal shirt” – Gunners star shows he’s precisely what Liverpool are missing

Martin Zubimendi wipes his face during Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal central midfielder Martin Zubimendi is having a superb impact since joining the Gunners this summer, and he had arguably his best game for the club last night.

Zubimendi ran the show from midfield as Arsenal thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in a stunning Champions League performance, and it’s earned him big praise.

Football stats expert Statman Dave posted on X to show just how good Zubimendi’s numbers were in last night’s game, with the Spain international excelling in every department.

See below for the post as it shows that Zubimendi completed 41 out of 46 passes, created one big chance, completed 100% of his crosses, and made two tackles and two interceptions…

Martin Zubimendi's game by numbers vs. Atletico: 100% dribbles completed

100% cross accuracy

46 passes attempted

41 passes completed

4 ground duels won

3 key passes

3 clearances

2 interceptions

2 recoveries

2 tackles

1 big chance created Best game in an Arsenal shirt. ? pic.twitter.com/SQMvaZNLQt — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 21, 2025

This is truly outstanding from Zubimendi, who looks to be helping to take Arsenal to another level with the way he controls games in midfield, similarly to how we saw from Manchester City’s Rodri at his peak.

Martin Zubimendi is shining for Arsenal and reminding Liverpool of what they missed out on

Martin Zubimendi is phenomenal pic.twitter.com/rZD8dd4Ya7 — Mark Brus (@MarkBrusCOS) October 22, 2025

Zubimendi’s form for Arsenal will be painful viewing for Liverpool fans right now, as many Reds will likely remember how close they appeared to be to signing the former Real Sociedad man.

It was reported back in the summer of 2024 by the Times that Zubimendi turned Liverpool down. One year later, he became an Arsenal player.

Right now, Mikel Arteta’s side are absolutely flying, while Liverpool are on a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions.

It’s obvious just how much someone like Zubimendi could have helped Arne Slot’s side, particularly in the weekend defeat at home to Manchester United when it looked at times like they had virtually no midfield.

Ryan Gravenberch has performed very well for LFC, but he’s perhaps being asked to do too much after a dip in form from Alexis Mac Allister, and without Trent Alexander-Arnold tucking in as an extra midfielder like he did before he left.