Arteta guides Arsenal to two new records, including something no club has ever done before

Arsenal players celebrate during the win over Atletico Madrid (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta continues to do a superb job with the Gunners, and he’s now guided the club to two stunning new records.

Having thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 last night, Arsenal have once again shown they’re the real deal under Arteta, and that major silverware surely isn’t too far away.

Arsenal were absolutely superb as they thrashed Diego Simeone’s side at the Emirates Stadium, and these two new records show how impressive Arteta’s men have been.

See below for stats from journalist Sam Dean as he says Arsenal’s winning run against Spanish teams in the Champions League is now longer than any club has ever managed before…

Arsenal have now won seven matches in a row against Spanish opposition. No team has ever done that before in the Champions League. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) October 21, 2025

On top of that, this is also Arsenal’s best ever defensive record at the start of the season…

Arsenal have conceded three goals this season. That's their best defensive record after 12 games in their entire history. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) October 21, 2025

Arsenal look unbeatable right now – can they finally get their hands on a trophy?

The only thing missing from the Arteta era so far is a major trophy, with the Spanish tactician yet to lift silverware since that FA Cup final victory over Chelsea back in 2020.

AFC have improved a lot since then, but it’s perhaps only now that Arteta really looks like he has world class players in every position, and enough depth to cope even when key players are out injured.

It’s worth noting that last night’s win came without big names like Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who were out injured, while Arteta was also able to leave players like Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri and Cristhian Mosquera on the bench.

There’s a long way to go this season, but Arsenal just aren’t conceding goals, and if Viktor Gyokeres has now started to find the scoring touch, then it’s going to be very difficult for anyone to beat them.