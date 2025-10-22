Martin Keown names the “ridiculous” Arsenal star that “you can’t stop”

Gabriel Magalhaes, Eberechi Eze, and Martin Keown (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has heaped praise onto Gabriel Magalhaes after another superb performance against Atletico Madrid last night.

The Gunners thrashed Diego Simeone’s side 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel opening the scoring with a trademark header from a set piece.

The Brazilian centre-back is extremely prolific from those kinds of positions, and Keown admitted that even if teams know what he’s going to do, he just can’t be stopped.

Declan Rice also set up the Gabriel goal with a perfect free-kick delivery, but it’s fair to say that former defender Keown was really impressed by Gabriel in particular last night.

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes earns big praise

Watch the video below as Keown, on punditry duty for TNT Sports, singled out Gabriel for praise and described him as “ridiculous” after last night’s big victory…

"You know what he's going to do, but you can't stop him." More set-piece supremacy from Arsenal. ?? @msmith850@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PZY6NCbspF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

“That’s an emphatic message and performance from Arsenal tonight,” Keown said.

“The goals, the Rice, the delivery, always on the money. Gabriel, you know what he’s going to do, but you can’t stop him. His goal involvements are just ridiculous.”

Can Arsenal go all the way in the Champions League?

Arsenal made the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, and were a little unlucky when they lost to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikel Arteta’s side now looks even better, with last night’s win over a strong Atletico team really highlighting how far they’ve come.

Gabriel is arguably the best centre-back in the world right now, and his goal threat from set pieces is such a lethal weapon for the Gunners.

Could this finally be the year that Arsenal win the Champions League for the first time in their history?