Photo Credits: Shaun Botterill/Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Aston Villa have reached an agreement in principle with Matty Cash over a new contract.

The 28-year-old has been an important player for them since joining the club in 2020. According to a report from GMS, the player has reached an agreement with the West Midlands club over terms that will keep him at the club until 2029.

Cash was linked with an exit a few months ago.

Villa needed to keep Matty Cash

Aston Villa have put together an ambitious team, and they will look to compete in Europe regularly. Apart from signing quality players, they need to hold onto their best players as well. Cash is certainly a very useful player for them, and keeping him at the club for the long term could prove to be a wise decision.

The fans will be delighted that the defender has chosen to commit his long-term future to the club. He’s at the peak of his career, and the Polish international could have had plenty of options on the table if he wanted to leave.

Cash is a key player

Aston Villa have an exciting project, and they are performing at a high level under Unai Emery. Cash will be hoping to fight for trophies with them. The 28-year-old was outstanding against Tottenham recently, further highlighting how important he is to the plans at the West Midlands club.

His current contract was due to expire at the end of next season, but Aston Villa were determined to secure an agreement with him and renew his deal.

Meanwhile, the report from GMS claims that Aston Villa will now look to secure the long-term future of Morgan Rogers as well. He has been exceptional for the club, and he is one of the best young players in the Premier League right now.

Keeping him at the club will be an absolute priority for Aston Villa.