Aston Villa and West Ham United are among the front-runners to sign Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old striker needs regular opportunities, and he has been linked with away from the La Liga club. Garcia has started just one league game this season. Prior to that, he was in red-hot form during the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring four goals in six appearances.

According to a report from Milan Live, several clubs are interested in signing the Spanish striker, but the two Premier League clubs are currently leading the race. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Gonzalo Garcia is a top talent

Garcia is highly rated across Europe, and he has been labelled as a “spectacular” player in the past. He has the qualities to develop into a reliable Premier League striker, and the two clubs would do well to secure his signature. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Real Madrid to sell Garcia.

Even though he’s not a regular starter for them, he is highly rated at the Spanish club. They might not want to lose a prospect like him. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class striker with the right guidance. Real Madrid blocked a summer exit for Garcia.

Will Real Madrid sell Garcia?

Perhaps Real Madrid would prefer a loan exit so that the player can continue his development with regular football at another club and return as a better player in future. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Aston Villa and West Ham needs more quality and depth in the final third, and the 21-year-old would be an exceptional long-term investment for them if they can get the deal done. It would be a major coup for the two clubs.

They have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the young attacker, and it could prove to be a shrewd long-term investment.