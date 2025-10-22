Andoni Iraola will be looking to build on a successful start with Bournemouth (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Bournemouth could be fined for what they did against Crystal Palace recently.

The two teams played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Premier League at the weekend, and a last-minute penalty allowed Crystal Palace to claw their way back into the game.

Bournemouth players were unhappy

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi was brought down inside the penalty area by Bafode Diakite, and Crystal Palace were awarded the last-minute penalty against the Cherries.

However, Bournemouth players were unhappy with the decision, and some of their players surrounded the referee, Jarred Gillett, to protest against his decision.

The Premier League already has a rule in place where only captains are allowed to approach referees, and any other player surrounding them will be issued sanctions.

Punishment for Cherries?

Now, PGMOL expert and former chief Keith Hackett has revealed to Football Insider that Bournemouth good face a fine after crowding the referee against Crystal Palace.

“It’s against protocol. Even though there’s ‘captains only’, I hope the protocol is that referees being surrounded by three or more players is a reportable scenario. “That becomes a potential fine for the offending team, and even though they’re big decisions, this must be stopped. As a fan, you get the frustration. “You want your team to win, but Gillett had a great performance. He understands what is a foul and what isn’t. He’s bang in form, give him the games.”

It will be interesting to see if the cherries are punished in the coming weeks.

The Cherries will certainly hope to escape a fine this time, but they need to be more careful during heated moments on the pitch. They have started the season well, and they will look to build on that in the coming weeks.