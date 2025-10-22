Enzo Maresca at a Chelsea press conference (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing the Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

The 19-year-old has managed to regain his form and confidence since the move to Palmeiras, and he has 17 goals to his name in all competitions. He struggled during his time at Barcelona, but he has managed to get his career back on track once again.

Chelsea and Tottenham keen on Vitor Roque

According to a report from GOAL, Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring his development, and they are considering an offer for him in January. It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian outfit is willing to sanction his departure.

Meanwhile, they will need to convince the striker to join the club as well. He is currently enjoying his football in Brazil, and he’s playing regularly. The move to the Premier League could be a tricky option for him. Roque might not be a guaranteed starter at a club like Chelsea, with players like Liam Delap and Joao Pedro ahead of him in the pecking order. He will not want to sit on the bench at a big club.

Roque will need to choose his next destination carefully. He needs to join a club where he will be able to compete at a high level and play every week.

Can Spurs accommodate Roque?

Meanwhile, Tottenham could use attacking reinforcements, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to provide him with regular football ahead of Dominic Solanke. If they cannot provide him with the necessary assurances, joining the London club might not be a wise decision.

There is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent for the bright future, and he would improve both teams going forward if he manages to fulfil his potential with them. He has been nicknamed the “Tiger”, and he is highly rated in South America. He would be a long-term acquisition for both teams.