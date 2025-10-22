Chelsea expected to miss out on midfielder signing after latest contract update

(Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s ambitious transfer strategy could be about to hit another snag, as reports suggest the club may miss out on one of their key attacking targets.

According to The Mirror, Aston Villa are working to tie down Morgan Rogers to a new long-term contract amid rising interest from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues’ pursuit of Rogers comes despite already spending heavily on young forwards during the summer, a continuation of the club’s aggressive recruitment policy.

Rogers, 23, has emerged as one of Villa’s most promising attacking outlets since his arrival from Middlesbrough in February 2024.

Aston Villa are ready to secure the future of Rogers

His performances have quickly caught the attention of top Premier League clubs, but Villa are now moving to ensure their talented winger remains at Villa Park for years to come.

Rogers’ rise at Aston Villa has been nothing short of remarkable. Signed for an initial £8 million, potentially rising to £15 million, the Englishman has become a key part of Unai Emery’s fluid attacking system, often operating on the left wing or as an inside forward.

Earlier reports even suggested that Chelsea were considering a blockbuster £80 million bid for Rogers.

Chelsea will have to move towards other targets

However, Villa’s stance has been firm. The Midlands side are eager to reward Rogers with an improved deal that would extend beyond his current contract, which already runs until 2030.

This potential extension would significantly strengthen Villa’s negotiating position, giving them even greater control over any future transfer discussions.

The club sees Rogers as a core part of their project under Emery, not just a short-term star but a long-term cornerstone for their continued European ambitions.

A new and improved contract would not only keep Rogers tied to Villa Park but also send a strong message to potential suitors about the club’s growing ambition and stability under Emery.

