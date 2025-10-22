Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the highly rated attacker Sani Suleiman from AS Trencin.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they have enquired about the 19-year-old, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official offer to sign him. He has a contract with AS Trencin until 2026, but they have an option to trigger a two-year extension.

They are under no pressure to sell the player in the coming months, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince them with a lucrative proposal.

Spurs keen on Sani Suleiman

However, Chelsea are not the only Premier League club keen on Suleiman. They will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur as well. Both London clubs need more quality on the flanks, and the 19-year-old would be the ideal acquisition for them. He has shown his quality with AS Trencin, and he will look to make the step up and join a bigger club now.

He will add pace, flair, and unpredictability to the Chelsea or Tottenham attack if he joins the club. Joining either club will be an attractive opportunity for him, and he will be tempted to make the move.

Report: Chelsea and Tottenham considering January bid for forward nicknamed the “Tiger”

Can Chelsea or Spurs convince Suleiman’s club to sell?

It will be interesting to see if AS Trencin are prepared to let the player leave. He is highly rated at the club, and they view him as an asset for the future. It is fair to assume that they will only entertain offers for him if they are too good to turn down.

The move to the Premier League could be exciting for Suleiman at this stage of his career. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Report: Chelsea join four-way race for 23-year-old wide player from Ligue 1