Crystal Palace decide Adam Wharton price amid increasing interest

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Adam Wharton is rapidly emerging as one of the most coveted young midfielders in the Premier League, and Crystal Palace appear to be fully aware of his potential and value.

According to TBR Football, Palace view Wharton as a generational talent, one comparable to Declan Rice when he moved to Arsenal for over £100 million.

Even Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea in a move worth over £100 million and that is also something that Palace have considered while deciding Wharton’s market value.

Crystal Palace are ready to demand massive fee for Wharton

The South London club may not have placed a formal price tag on the 21-year-old, but they clearly believe any interested party will need to pay a substantial figure if they want to prise him away, similar to what Arsenal paid for Rice and Chelsea paid for Caicedo.

While the club have not publicly set a precise price, their stance is clear, Wharton is not for sale cheaply. Indeed, discussions around his valuation suggest a fee well into nine figures in pounds.

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football:

“Whilst not putting a £100m price-tag on Wharton’s head.

“Palace firmly believe they have a player on-par with anything in the world for his age, and I don’t think many would argue.

“Palace know when he does move he will command a significant fee.”

Top clubs are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder

Some of the top clubs in the world are monitoring the English midfielder. Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all expected to target a move for the Palace star in the future.

Palace, for their part, are apparently comfortable keeping him for the foreseeable future, with the club open to a new contract that would keep him at Selhurst Park until at least 2027, thereby strengthening their negotiating position.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Wharton but due to increasing interest in the midfield, Palace are operating cautiously.

