Crystal Palace will take on AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Players like Romain Esse and Christantus Uche were recently involved with the Crystal Palace under-21 side against Stevenage, and that is a strong hint that the two players will not be a part of the team in the midweek.

Both players have struggled for opportunities under Oliver Glasner this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the manager to give them more opportunities in the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace have an extensive fixture list this season because of their participation in European football. They will need to rotate their squad adequately so that they can keep the key players fresh. Glasner will need to give his fringe players more chances so that they are ready when called upon.

Players like Esse and Uche will be thoroughly disappointed with how the season has panned out for them so far. They need to be playing regularly at this stage of their careers.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have an option to sign Uche permanently at the end of the season, but he must start 10 games for the move from Getafe to become official. If he continues to struggle for opportunities under the Austrian manager, it is fair to assume that he has no future at the London club.

Uche has played just 52 minutes of first-team football for Crystal Palace since joining the club. On the other hand, Esse has 79 minutes of first-team action under his belt.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.