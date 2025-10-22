Diego Simeone praises Arsenal after 4-0 defeat and takes sly dig at Liverpool

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday in what was a statement win for Mikel Arteta and his team.

The Gunners showed their attacking quality and their defensive solidity with that performance against Diego Simeone’s side.

The Spanish giants are often known for their defensive cohesion and ability to stop other teams from scoring but they had no answer to Arsenal’s onslaught.

In three matches in the Champions League, Arteta’s team have conceded zero goals and won all their matches.

Diego Simeone was full of praise for Arsenal

Not only are they flying in the Champions League but also in the Premier League, having a three point lead over Manchester City.

Having already faced teams like Real Madrid and Liverpool this season, Simeone claimed that Arsenal are the best team he has faced this season following the defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

He told Amazon Prime:

“I would say they are the best team we have faced this season. They compete so well, their players run and run, and they have quality all over the pitch. They deserved to win today and I want to congratulate them. It is a learning curve. We just need to keep improving. I thought we competed really well to begin with. From 60 minutes they were the better team and deserved to win.”

Gunners are looking like genuine contenders this season

There is no doubt about the quality of Arsenal and right now, they are the most in-form team in Europe at the moment.

Their brilliant form is backed by their solid defensive unit and their ability to close down games after taking leads.

Arteta has worked wonders for the Gunners and that is why they are one of the favourites to win the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

What changed in the summer transfer window for the Gunners was their transfer business that added more strength and depth to their squad, something which was missing in previous seasons.

100% Arsenal star delivers his best performance of the season in dominant 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid