Everton are open to signing a new striker in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton are interested in signing the Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, and they will face competition from West Ham United.

According to football insider, Everton have a ‘concrete’ interest in the 29-year-old English forward and they are hoping to sign him in the coming months. They are looking to find a quality replacement for Beto, who has not been at his best.

Ivan Toney wanted by Everton

David Moyes feels that Toney would be a quality addition, and he could be the ideal fit for their style of football. It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old is willing to move back to the Premier League with Everton.

Returning to the Premier League could help his chances of featuring in the upcoming World Cup in the summer of 2026. He has been outstanding since the move to Saudi Arabia. He has nine goals and 12 matches across all competitions this season. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he could make a big difference forever. He will help them improve going forward. Toney is more than just a goal scorer, and he will add creativity in the final third as well.

West Ham keen on Toney

Meanwhile, West Ham are keen on the player as well. It remains to be seen whether they can beat Everton to his signature. They need a reliable striker to bounce back strongly. They have not been at their best for quite some time. They finished close to the relegation zone last season, and it seems like they could be in the fight for survival this season as well.

Someone like Toney could transform them in the final third and help them get their back on track. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Convincing the Saudi Arabian club to sell one of their best players will not be easy.