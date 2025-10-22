Fabrizio Romano delivers major Manchester United “guarantee” in fresh update

Fabrizio Romano and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on the future of Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire.

The Italian journalist, speaking on his YouTube channel, says that he can “guarantee” that Maguire is open to staying at Man Utd even as he approaches the final few months of his current contract at Old Trafford.

As things stand, Maguire is set to be out of contract at the end of this season, and Romano says there is no option for the club to trigger an extension to this deal.

That means United have to negotiate a completely new contract and there have already been talks about doing so.

Fabrizio Romano on Harry Maguire’s new Manchester United contract

“Harry Maguire’s contract remains an important topic between Manchester United and the agents of the player,” Romano said.

“Two meetings already took place, one directly at Carrington, talks will continue. The salary is going to be an important part of the conversation, but I can guarantee to you that Harry Maguire is really really open to staying with Manchester United and to try to find a solution with the club. So, the conversations will continue.

“Remember that his contract is expiring this summer 2026 and doesn’t include an option to extend. So, the option was one year ago that was activated. The contract was extended till 2026. Now, Harry Maguire has to negotiate a completely new contract with Manchester United. Discussions are ongoing but the numbers must be different.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen. But the contract of Maguire is one of the topics being discussed and Manchester United even more now that is once again showing his quality.”

Maguire has had his ups and downs as a United player, but in recent times he’s become a really solid and reliable squad player under Ruben Amorim.

It seems the 32-year-old still has an important role to play for the Red Devils, so fans will no doubt be hoping this deal can be done soon, as Romano suggests.