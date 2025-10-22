Jamie Carragher explains reason why Arsenal can win the Champions League this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has claimed Arsenal could win the Champions League this season after the Gunners beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 on Tuesday.”

It was a statement win from Arsenal who convincingly beat Diego Simeone’s team.

Atletico Madrid are considered a defensive powerhouse but the Gunners showed no mercy and beat them 4-0 with Gabriel, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli scoring the goals.

Arsenal’s credentials in Europe have grown stronger. The emphatic win against Atlético highlighted not only their tactical maturity but also a mindset shift from being challengers to real contenders.

Carragher emphasised that such performances are a signal, Arsenal are no longer participants in the Champions League, they are genuine contenders.

Jamie Carragher calls Arsenal contenders to win CL

As per Metro Sport, Carragher feels that Arsenal’s defensive quality could be the reason behind their success in the Champions League this season.

He compared the current Arsenal team with the Liverpool team of 2005, that went on to win the Champions League and Carragher was a part of it.

Carragher said:

“I do look at this team now and see how strong they are defensively. My Liverpool team that won the Champions League were not a great team attacking-wise but we were strong defensively.

“That always gives you a chance, especially when you get to the knockout stages and the two-legged ties. If you’re strong defensively you’ve always got a chance.

So, yeah, I see Arsenal as one of the four or five teams that can win this competition.”

Gunners have a balanced squad this season

From a squad perspective, Arsenal have assembled the pillars needed to compete at the highest level.

Crucially, they have added depth to their defensive positions as well. The signing of Cristhian Mosquera provides them another option in the centre-back position.

For the left-back position, Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly are both good enough to make a claim for the starting position.

Jurrien Timber and Ben White are both competing for the right-back position.

It is a squad that has balance and offers them both security at the back as well as innovation while going forward.

In 12 games this season, the Gunner have amazingly kept nine clean sheets.

