€200m Liverpool transfer target wants to leave Atletico after heavy defeat to Arsenal

Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Gonzalez of Atletico Madrid (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez is reportedly now determined to leave the club after last night’s 4-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal.

The Argentina international has been a world class performer during his time at Atletico, having previously struggled for playing time during a spell at Manchester City where he nonetheless showed some potential too.

According to Sport, Alvarez is on Barcelona’s radar, though he’d likely cost as much as €200m if he leaves his current club.

Still, the report adds that last night’s result at the Emirates Stadium means Alvarez wants out of Atletico, which will surely have plenty of big names on alert.

Julian Alvarez has been linked as a transfer target for Liverpool

Alvarez is surely too good to be playing for a side struggling in the Champions League like Atletico are right now, so it’s no surprise that an elite side like Liverpool have also been linked with the 25-year-old.

Football Insider have reported on Liverpool being linked with Alvarez, while a report from the Telegraph also stated that there were some talks over signing him in a swap deal involving Luis Diaz while he was still at Man City.

Since then, Liverpool have splashed the cash on Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike as new strikers, but could they look again at Alvarez if he’s on the move in summer 2026?

Isak hasn’t started well at Anfield, and though it’s early days yet, there might be some decision-makers at the club who’d view Alvarez as an upgrade.

Alvarez has already shone in the Premier League, even if only as a squad player for City, and he’s young enough that he could still improve even further.

LFC fans will surely be keeping an eye on Alvarez’s situation, but Sport link him with Barca and that’s perhaps more realistic as they’ll soon need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for the ageing Robert Lewandowski, who’s going to be out of contract at the end of this season.