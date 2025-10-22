Just In: Crystal Palace make Marc Guehi replacement plan as his exit becomes inevitable

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace appear to be bracing themselves for a significant defensive shake-up ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to Football Insider, Palace are already drawing up plans to bring in a new centre-back, citing the looming departure of their key man Marc Guéhi.

With the England international seemingly bound for pastures new, the Eagles’ hierarchy are working to ensure they are not caught short at the back.

Guéhi has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and his brilliant performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Marc Guéhi will not be short of offers next year

Along with his talent, his possible availability as a free agent next summer has attracted clubs who feel they can sign the defender of his talent without paying transfer fee, a move that could prove to be a masterstroke.

That is why clubs are lining up for the Crystal Palace star and competition to sign him is expected to be intense.

Along with long term admirers Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all shown interest in the England international.

The report emphasises that Palace are “exploring a defender signing” to help fill the void that Guéhi’s departure would leave.

Crystal Palace have started their planning phase

Behind the scenes, Palace’s recruitment team are said to be examining a number of profiles, experienced centre-backs with Premier League readiness, and potentially younger talents capable of stepping up.

The Eagles want to minimise the immediate disruption caused by Guéhi’s exit, and build a long-term foundation to prevent a repeat of this cycle.

One option that Palace could consider is Sporting defender Ousame Diomande, who came close to moving to Selhurst Park in the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles would go again for him in the transfer window.

