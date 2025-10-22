Leeds United close to agree transfer deal with midfielder

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United find themselves under pressure in the early stages of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign and are already looking ahead to January for reinforcements.

With current manager Daniel Farke eager to halt the club’s sluggish start and inject fresh energy into his midfield, the Whites have reportedly identified a promising candidate to strengthen their engine room.

Leeds are “close to a verbal agreement” to sign Issouf Sissokho of Maccabi Tel Aviv, a young Malian midfielder, according to Africa Foot.

Leeds United are targeting more signings

Leeds’ urgency in the transfer market is understandable. After eight matches of the season, they sit 15th in the Premier League table, having managed only two wins and losing half of their opening fixtures.

The club’s underwhelming performance has many attributing woes to a quiet summer window and a squad depth that is already showing its limits. In response, the club appears ready to act ahead of the winter window.

Leeds aim to submit a formal offer for Sissokho in the coming weeks, having already reached a verbal agreement in principle with Maccabi Tel Aviv. The player is said to have shown enough quality to merit Leeds’ interest.

The midfielder is known for having high energy, being strong in duels, capable on the ball and pragmatic without being flashy.

Daniel Farke has some big decisions to make

Of course, there are questions to answer. Leeds already have options in the midfield like Anton Stach, Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu who can operate in the holding role.

Will Sissokho displace one of them, or is the move envisioned as a rotation piece to strengthen depth?

The whispers around Leeds suggest the deal is as much about future-proofing as it is about immediate need, which makes sense given the recent form.

If the verbal agreement transforms into a formal offer and a completed transfer, Sissokho could become a meaningful addition to the squad, offering the kind of midfield stability and ball-recycling ability that has been missing so far this season.

