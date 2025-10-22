Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

The French international will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he will demand premium wages from any club hoping to sign him.

Dayot Upamecano wants massive wages

According to a report via SportWitness, the Bundesliga star could demand wages of around €16 million per season. It would be a huge task for any club, and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are willing to pay up.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in securing his signature. They could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the French international would be an excellent addition and a free transfer. However, he might need to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Upamecano has been described as a “very complete” central defender. He has been excellent for the German champions over the last few months, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League and La Liga.

Upamecano would improve all three clubs

Liverpool will need to replace Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. Signing his compatriot could prove to be a wise decision.

Similarly, Chelsea are struggling with injury problems at the back, and they need more depth in that area of the page. Signing a reliable central defender would be a step in the right direction.

Real Madrid will need to tighten up at the back as well. They will be hoping to win titles and the UEFA Champions League. They need defensive cover. Upamecano could be the ideal long-term replacement for Antonio Rudiger or David Alaba.

It will be interesting to see where the defender ends up.