Liverpool exploring emergency £75 million January move as Arne Slot hits the panic button

Liverpool are weighing a bold January move for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, with Mohamed Salah’s dip in form nudging the recruitment team toward immediate reinforcement, according to a report in the iNews.

Tottenham and Manchester United both tracked the Ghana international in the last window, but the Reds are now emerging as early favourites to land the in-form 25-year-old.

Crucially, the Africa Cup of Nations calendar could tilt the equation, while Salah is set to captain Egypt at the tournament, Ghana did not qualify, meaning Semenyo would be available for a congested league and cup programme throughout January.

Salah’s standards are famously elite, yet even marginal downturns are magnified at a club with Liverpool’s ambitions.

Liverpool are looking to deal with Salah’s absence

With the Reds juggling the Premier League, domestic cups and European commitments, the prospect of losing their primary right-sided threat to international duty raises obvious concerns.

Enter Semenyo. Bournemouth’s attacker has developed into a high-intensity and direct wide player who has impressed this season with his goal scoring quality and over all attacking display.

Even against the Merseyside club, Semenyo scored twice at Anfield on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Comfortable off either flank and able to play through the middle, he is a player who has elevated his game to a new level this season and he is currently the second top scorer in the league with six goals, only behind Erling Haaland.

Those attributes have not gone unnoticed. Spurs and United scouted him in the previous window, and iNews claims Liverpool are now exploring a deal that could reach £75 million.

Reds are ready to pay big money for Antoine Semenyo

The AFCON dynamic is crucial. Should Liverpool sanction a major outlay, they would be buying a forward who remains available during the exact period Salah is away.

There are, of course, complicating factors. Bournemouth would be reluctant to part with a key performer mid-season.

The presence of rival interest from Spurs and Man United shows his market value, but Liverpool’s urgency could work in their favour and Semenyo could be tempted to move to Anfield to challenge for the biggest honours in football.

With a reported £75m price tag and Bournemouth’s resistance to a winter sale, negotiations won’t be easy for Arne Slot and his recruitment team.

