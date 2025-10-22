Sources: “Clear preference” emerges for Man United transfer target in fresh update

Real Madrid players celebrate against Getafe (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United have an interest in signing Real Madrid forward Endrick on loan this January but another club currently looks more likely.

As reported here for the Daily Briefing in an exclusive update today, Real Sociedad have a strong relationship with Real Madrid and are seen as the most likely option.

There is also a “clear preference” inside the Bernabeu to loan Endrick out to a La Liga club instead of abroad, though there are plenty of suitors across Europe.

Man United have been among those to make enquiries, while there is also interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, Monaco, and Porto.

Latest on Endrick transfer situation as Real Madrid prefer La Liga loan

Sociedad are not the only Spanish club interested in Endrick, as Valencia are also in the mix, but it’s the Basque outfit who have the best connections with Los Blancos.

Real have loaned Martin Odegaard to Sociedad in the past, while they also agreed a favourable deal for Takefusa Kubo a few years ago.

This looks like a bit of a blow for Man Utd, who also like Endrick and who also need to make a new signing up front in the near future.

Still, as mentioned in another report earlier today, Jean-Philippe Mateta to United is another story to watch out for.

Will Man United sign Endrick or Mateta?

It’s too early to know for sure where Endrick will end up, but it seems his future lies away from the Bernabeu this January.

The Brazilian youngster will only leave on loan, and that could have been an exciting option for United.

Mateta, however, is more proven and could be a more realistic option on a permanent transfer, so might make more sense for MUFC anyway.