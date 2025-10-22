(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Everton midfielder James Garner.

As per TEAMtalk, the Toffees have no intention of selling the player, and they are looking to agree on a new deal with him. Garner is a key player for Everton, and he is highly rated within the club.

Manager David Moyes has recently claimed that the midfielder has really “stepped up” this season. It is no surprise that Everton do not want to lose him.

Man United could use Garner

Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets. They have been linked with multiple midfielders in recent months. It is an area of the pitch where they need to improve.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to test Everton’s resolve with a lucrative proposal in the coming months, despite their reluctance to sell. They could also look to try and convince the midfielder to join the club. If they manage to convince him, it could be difficult for Everton to keep him against his wishes. Everton will not want to keep an unhappy player at the club. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

James Garner could be tempted

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be quite exciting for most players. Even though they are going through a period of rebuilding, most players will want to be a part of their project.

Garner has shown that he is a capable Premier League midfielder, and he will want to compete at the highest level. The chance of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world will be how to turn down for him. The Manchester United academy graduate will feel that he has unfinished business at the club, and returning to Old Trafford could be tempting.