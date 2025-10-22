Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The 20-year-old midfielder could be on his way out of the German club during the January transfer window. Crystal Palace are keen on signing Bellingham as well.

Bellingham is struggling at Dortmund

It seems that his father has had a bust-up with sporting director Sebastian Kehl, and the player is also struggling for regular opportunities.

He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and leaving the German club could be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to send him out on loan or sell him permanently. Bellingham has started just two league games this season.

Man United eyeing Jobe Bellingham

Manchester United are interested in securing his signature, according to football insider. They could use more quality in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. He is highly rated across Europe, and he has been likened to the former Chelsea star Frank Lampard because of his all-action style in the middle of the park.

Manchester United could use a player with his skill set, and he would be an excellent investment. Convincing him to join the club will not be difficult, given his current situation. However, it remains to be seen whether the German outfit is prepared to sell him in the middle of the season. In addition to that, he is a tremendous prospect with a bright future, and the Bundesliga outfit might decide to be patient with him rather than giving up on the player already.

If Manchester United manage to get the deal done, it would be a solid acquisition for them. He could develop into a key player with the right guidance and establish himself as an indispensable asset for the Red Devils.