Manchester United are looking to improve their midfield unit with the signing of Athletic Club Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for the La Liga outfit, and his performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United. They are determined to secure his signature, and a report from Fichajes claims that they could offer €70 million in order to get the deal done.

They are looking to sign the midfielder at the end of the season. Manchester United are already leading the hunt to sign the goal-scoring midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move in the coming months.

Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on Sancet as well.

Man United could use Oihan Sancet

They have been overly reliant on Bruno Fernandes for goals and creativity in the midfield. They need more depth in that area of the pitch. Mason Mount has not been able to live up to the expectations.

Sancet has proven himself in La Liga, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for the Premier League as well. He will create chances for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. The Spanish midfielder managed to score 17 goals in all competitions last season.

Sancet could fancy a step up

He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to Manchester United could be ideal for him. He would get to compete at the highest level and play alongside top-class players.

Even though Manchester United are going through a rough patch, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world with tremendous resources. They could easily bounce back in the near future and fight for major trophies once again. The midfielder will not need a lot of convincing to join them.