Report: Man United can sign 24-year-old midfield target for €50m next summer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are targeting a midfielder next year after failing to sign one in the summer transfer window this year.

The Red Devils were linked with a move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba but his price tag and Brighton’s stance made it difficult for the Premier League giants to sign him.

Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand is another midfielder who is being monitored by Ruben Amorim and his recruitment team.

AS Roma’s Manu Kone has also caught the attention of the officials at Old Trafford.

With Casemiro facing an uncertain future at the club and Kobbie Mainoo not being a part of Amorim’s plans, the signing of a new midfielder becomes crucial for the club.

Man United to target Angelo Stiller next year?

Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, who was heavily linked with a move to Man United in the summer, remains open to a move in the future and now the Red Devils have learned his price.

United are among several European clubs reportedly eyeing a move for Stiller.

According to Sky Deutschland, the 24-year-old Germany international could be available for around €50 million (£43.5m) in 2026.

With Stiller’s performances continuing to elevate both domestically and internationally, Stuttgart may soon face a fight to retain one of the Bundesliga’s brightest creative talents.

Red Devils have been quoted an affordable price tag

The report suggests that while Stiller’s current contract includes a €40 million (£34.8m) release clause, Stuttgart hold an unusual advantage, they can effectively “buy out” that clause for €2 million (£1.7m).

Doing so would give them full control over his future valuation, meaning they could set the asking price independently, likely closer to €50 million or higher, depending on his development.

Stiller’s international prospects add another layer to his value. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, the midfielder could see his market price soar further if he cements a starting role for Germany.

Report: Man United preparing significant bid after Amorim request to sign 21-year-old prodigy