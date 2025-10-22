£50m star “absolutely loved” by Man United as they’re confident of bargain transfer

Morten Hjulmand in action for Sporting Lisbon against Napoli (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, with Ruben Amorim a huge fan of the player.

Hjulmand played under Amorim at Sporting, and it makes sense that the Red Devils boss is keen on a reunion at Old Trafford.

According to TEAMtalk, Hjulmand is “absolutely loved” by Amorim and there is some confidence at Man Utd that he could be signed for just £50m.

The report explains that Hjulmand has a release clause worth £70m, but it seems United feel optimistic that they can get the Denmark international for less than that.

If so, that would be very good news indeed for United as they urgently need to strengthen in midfield.

Morten Hjulmand looks an ideal signing for Manchester United’s midfield

United fans will surely still be buzzing from that impressive 2-1 win away to rivals Liverpool at the weekend, but they also won’t be kidding themselves that there isn’t a lot more work that still needs to be done to improve this squad.

Hjulmand makes sense as a top target for MUFC right now as it looks like Amorim badly needs better options than Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte in that area of the pitch.

Casemiro is ageing and past his best, so surely can’t be relied on for too much longer, while Ugarte simply hasn’t settled or had the impact that many would have hoped for since he joined last season.

Hjulmand looks like he could be an important upgrade, giving United someone more reliable to build their midfield around.

It will also surely help that Amorim knows the player well, so the 26-year-old should find it easier than some United players have to understand his role and quickly settle in under Amorim’s tactical system.

TEAMtalk also report on links with other midfielders like Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba, who would also surely be fine options for United.