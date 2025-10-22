Manchester United turn focus on getting deal done for star player after weekend’s performance – report

(Photo by Poppy Townson - MUFC/Manchester United/Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United had a great weekend as they beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 2016.

Bryan Mbeumo gave Manchester United the lead inside two minutes in a controversial goal which perhaps should have been chalked off due to Alexis Mac Allister’s head injury in the build-up.

Liverpool kept knocking at United’s defence with Cody Gakpo hitting the woodwork several times.

He finally managed to get his goal in 78th minute, a tap in from close range after a great cross in from Federico Chiesa.

But the Reds conceded a late goal, a free header from Harry Maguire from a Bruno Fernandes cross in the 84th minute that won the game for Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United want to get Harry Maguire deal done

Manchester United are now reportedly giving Maguire’s contract extension the priority over others.

As per the latest report from transfer insider Dean Jones, United were already keen on getting Maguire’s contract sorted ahead of Casemiro’s and the Man United performance has all the more accelerated their plans.

Both players have proven to be key first-team players for Ruben Amorim this season despite their contract situation.

The situation surrounding Maguire’s contract is positive. Positive talks have taken place as recently reported by Fabrizio Romano.

TEAMtalk’s report echoes the same, with the report stating that both parties are keen on getting a new deal done, however, Maguire is expected to take a pay cut in order to extend his current contract.

Casemiro’s contract situation on the other hand is more tricky. The player’s current wages makes him a huge financial burden on the club despite his value to the squad, both on and off the pitch.

As per the report, the only way the club will offer Casemiro a new deal is if he willing to take a significant pay cut.

He has made him an important part of the squad, which has made the situation complex for United. They are tempted to offer him a new deal and while there have been no discussions as yet, an extension is possible.

Why Manchester United should give contract extensions to both Maguire and Casemiro

Retaining veterans like Harry Maguire and Casemiro, despite their age profiles and high wages, will be crucial in anchoring Ruben Amorim’s ongoing transition at Manchester United.

Both players bring invaluable experience and have shown a notable resurgence in form, proving they can be pivotal short-to-medium-term assets for the club.

In any major squad rebuild, the balance between youthful energy and experienced leadership is vital. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League winner, and Maguire, an established England international, embody that blend perfectly.

They provide a winning mentality and on-field authority that cannot simply be coached into younger players.

As Amorim continues to integrate new and potentially younger talents into his system, these veterans serve as the foundational pillars that uphold standards within the squad.

Maguire’s growing influence has been underlined by his recent inclusion in Amorim’s leadership group, reflecting the trust placed in him by the manager.

The centre-back’s consistency and ball security have been particularly impressive, he’s losing possession at a low rate of just 21.55% per game, underlining his reliability and composure in defence.

Casemiro, despite initial suggestions he might be moved on, has reasserting his importance in midfield.

Having featured in six of United’s first eight Premier League games this season, the Brazilian continues to set the tone with his discipline and intelligence.

His tally of 21 tackles and strong defensive index highlight his ability to protect the back line and disrupt opposition play with trademark precision.

if United are to maintain the core of Amorim’s evolving side, retaining both could be crucial.

Contract renewals for the pair wouldn’t just reward their performances; they would secure two of the most influential figures in a team striving to reclaim its identity and competitiveness at the top level.