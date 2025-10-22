4 shots, 2 goals: Forgotten Man United star shines and earns praise for classy moment

Marcus Rashford and Frenkie de Jong (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Manchester United currently have Marcus Rashford out on loan at Barcelona, and it really looks like he’s starting to get back to his best.

The England international struggled for form towards the end of his time in the Man Utd team, and also didn’t do that much to impress whilst on loan at Aston Villa in the second half of last season.

Now at Barca for this term, however, Rashford finally seems to be showing his best form again, particularly in the Champions League.

Rashford was on target twice last night as Hansi Flick’s side thrashed Olympiacos 6-1, and he earned himself an 8.5/10 rating from Football Espana.

The Spanish football publication also praised Rashford’s classy moment when he allowed Fermin Lopez to shoot so he could complete his hat-trick, even though the Man Utd loanee was also in a good position to try to go for goal himself.

What next for Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford?

Rashford probably doesn’t have a way back into the United team, but performances like these for Barcelona will surely make some fans wonder if it’s worth giving him a second chance.

The 27-year-old was one of United’s best players for many years, and it could be that this change of scene is helping him rediscover his best form.

That might mean Rashford could now return to MUFC and perform for them again, though it might also be a sign that he just needed to get out of Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford is not the only ex-United player improving

Rashford is one of several former United players doing well after leaving the club, with Antony shining at Real Betis while Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay are really thriving at Napoli.

This perhaps just shows that players need to continue to escape that toxic atmosphere at United and go back to enjoying their football again somewhere else.

If Rashford carries on playing like this he can surely earn himself a permanent move to the Nou Camp.