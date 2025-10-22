“I am told…” – Man United “have an eye” on in-form star ahead of likely big-money transfer – journalist

Manchester United could get a major cash windfall (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have an eye on Mason Greenwood’s situation as he’s expected to move for a big-money transfer fee in 2026.

The former Man Utd forward is currently performing well for Marseille after previously leaving Old Trafford in a permanent transfer.

Greenwood was notably arrested during his time at United and suspended by the club after very serious allegations were made against him, which were later dropped.

Now we’re seeing Greenwood back to his best with seven goals and four assists in ten games so far this season, and this has led to Barcelona monitoring him, according to United In Focus.

Mason Greenwood transfer could see Manchester United land significant windfall in 2026

This could be significant for United as they have a sell-on clause with Greenwood, with journalist Graeme Bailey telling United In Focus that it’s as much as 50%.

“Manchester United believe they will be receiving a ‘significant’ sell-on fee from Mason Greenwood in 2026, but the club see it as a bonus rather than something they are relying on,” Bailey said.

“United have a 50% sell-on clause from the deal that took Greenwood to Marseille. He has performed well this season and this term is showing up as one of the best players in France. Indeed, Barcelona are watching him amongst a number of major clubs.

Mason Greenwood since leaving Manchester United Games Goals Getafe (loan) 2023/24 36 10 Marseille 2024/25 36 22 Marseille 2025/26 10 7

“United have an eye on Greenwood, and are happy he is doing well. They are keeping tabs and hearing things, and they realise they could get a nice bonus next year, and I am told that is how they see it. They are not banking on getting any money from him, so whatever they do is seen as a possible addition to their finances.”

Barcelona could do with a new striker next season

Barcelona are also being linked with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez by Sport, so it’s not too surprising that Greenwood is also on their radar.

The Catalan giants currently have Robert Lewandowski as their main striker, but he’ll be 38 next season and is heading towards the end of his contract.

If Greenwood keeps on performing like he is, then he could be an ideal signing for Hansi Flick’s side, though admittedly Alvarez would come with less baggage.