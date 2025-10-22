Not Wharton: Man United turn attention towards England international central midfielder

Manchester United logo close-up (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild has taken a fresh twist. After failing to land Brighton’s Carlos Baleba before the window closed, the club have shifted focus to Elliot Anderson, with new head coach Rúben Amorim pushing for a comprehensive overhaul in the centre of the park.

United had been monitoring Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace while revisiting their interest in Baleba, but multiple reports now indicate Anderson has vaulted to the top of the shortlist.

With question marks around Bruno Fernandes’ long-term future and Casemiro approaching the end of his deal next summer, the Old Trafford hierarchy are preparing for major surgery in a department Amorim believes lacks both physical balance and creative spark.

Man United considering a move for Elliot Anderson

United need a more dynamic and athletic midfield presence. The inability to close a deal for Baleba left a glaring vacancy, one that Anderson’s versatility could fill.

Comfortable as an advanced No.8, a high-intensity presser from the right interior channel, or a ball-carrying option who links play through the half-spaces, he matches the Portuguese coach’s template for a modern midfielder.

According to The Mirror, United are now considering a move for the England international.

Red Devils need more quality in midfield

Anderson’s rapid rise has been one of the stories of the season. Making his England debut in September, he has already collected four senior caps and is being tipped as a serious contender to start at next year’s World Cup.

Crucially, Anderson fits multiple scenarios United face over the next 12 months. If Fernandes leaves, Anderson can play in an advanced role. If Casemiro exits at the end of his contract, the manager requires athletic profiles around any new holding midfielder, Anderson can play that role.

With Baleba unattainable and Wharton monitored, Anderson has emerged as an achievable target.

United’s decision now revolves around price, timing, and how Anderson’s arrival dovetails with looming calls on Fernandes and Casemiro.

